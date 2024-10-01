A pleasant, sunny start to October, with top temperatures around 28C.

The forecast for later in the week hasn't essentially altered from what was announced on Sunday. The met agency says that a cold front will produce a "significant change" from Wednesday evening. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds are expected, especially overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Yellow warnings for rain and wind in the Tramuntana, north and northeast have already been issued for Thursday.

Temperatures will drop but will recover by the weekend, when there will be a return to settled and sunny conditions.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (16C) 28C, light NW breeze backing SW; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 28, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary - Highs of 28.5 Puerto Pollensa, 28.2 Pollensa, 27.8 Capdepera, 27.3 Binissalem, 27.2 Santa Maria; Lows of 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.6 Lluc, 11.9 Can Sion (Campos), 12.0 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.1 Lluc.