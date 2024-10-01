Most of Wednesday is due to be fine and quite hot, but the low pressure system Aemet has been warning of will move in by the evening. Rain is forecast for the evening, but yellow weather alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, high winds and the coasts haven't as yet been issued for Wednesday. These are active for the Tramuntana, north and northeast from 3am Thursday.

This unsettled interlude will continue into Friday. Much better over the weekend and with temperatures climbing again to around 29C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm; (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (17C) 29C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 25, Fri: 23, Sat: 26.

(17C) 29C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. - Thu: 25, Fri: 23, Sat: 26. Andratx (18C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

(18C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Binissalem (16C) 30C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 26.

(16C) 30C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 26. Deya (17C) 26C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 24.

(17C) 26C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 24. Palma (18C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

(18C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 25. Pollensa (17C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 27.

(17C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 27. Porreres (16C) 31C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 27.

(16C) 31C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 27. Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 26.

(17C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 26. Santanyi (18C) 29C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

(18C) 29C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Sineu (18C) 30C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 29.4 Puerto Pollensa, 29.3 Pollensa, 27.7 Arta, 27.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 27.2 Capdepera, 26.3 Llucmajor, 26.2 Sineu, 26.1 Manacor, 26.0 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos) and Petra; Lows of 7.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.6 Lluc, 12.0 Palma University, 12.1 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Lluc.