This unsettled interlude will continue into Friday. Much better over the weekend and with temperatures climbing again to around 29C.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm; (UV rating 5):
Alcudia (17C) 29C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 25, Fri: 23, Sat: 26.
Andratx (18C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.
Binissalem (16C) 30C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 26.
Deya (17C) 26C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 24.
Palma (18C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.
Pollensa (17C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 27.
Porreres (16C) 31C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 27.
Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 26.
Santanyi (18C) 29C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.
Sineu (18C) 30C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 25.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 29.4 Puerto Pollensa, 29.3 Pollensa, 27.7 Arta, 27.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 27.2 Capdepera, 26.3 Llucmajor, 26.2 Sineu, 26.1 Manacor, 26.0 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos) and Petra; Lows of 7.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.6 Lluc, 12.0 Palma University, 12.1 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Lluc.
