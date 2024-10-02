Rain is forecast everywhere overnight Wednesday. On Thursday there are yellow alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds in the Tramuntana and north/northeast regions from 3am to 12 noon. There are also alerts for all the coasts. These are 5am to 11pm except for the north/northeast where the warning is until 3pm.

Weather stations are predicting rain for the whole island into the morning. This should clear by midday at the latest, and the wind - which is due to be felt across the whole of Mallorca - should ease by noon.

In northern areas, the risk of rain is expected to return in the evening and increase in probability into Friday. There is the chance of some rain on Friday morning pretty much everywhere.

Fine over the weekend with temperatures rising once more to 30C, especially in the north.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm; (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 29.

(15C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. - Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 29. Andratx (15C) 25C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

(15C) 25C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26. Binissalem (14C) 24C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

(14C) 24C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27. Deya (14C) 23C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

(14C) 23C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 26. Palma (15C) 25C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

(15C) 25C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27. Pollensa (15C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 30.

(15C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 30. Porreres (14C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

(14C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27. Sant Llorenç (15C) 24C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 28.

(15C) 24C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 28. Santanyi (15C) 24C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

(15C) 24C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 26. Sineu (15C) 23C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 30.9 Petra, 30.8 Arta, 30.4 Palma University, Son Servera, 30.3 Sa Pobla, 30.2 Pollensa, 29.8 Puerto Pollensa, 29.5 Binissalem, 29.2 Sineu, 28.6 Es Capdellà, 28.3 Capdepera, 28.2 Llucmajor; Lows of 9.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.7 Lluc, 13.2 Palma University, 14.5 Can Sion (Campos), 14.6 Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Lluc.