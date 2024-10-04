Sunny for the most part on Saturday. Some occasional cloud; in the southwest the cloud is expected to be heavy by the evening. Aemet notes that there could be the odd shower.

Sunday is forecast to be partially cloudy, with the best conditions in northern areas where temperatures are due to be up to 30C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (14C) 25C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 27.

Andratx (15C) 25C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

Binissalem (10C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 26.

Deya (13C) 24C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 25.

Palma (15C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 27.

Pollensa (13C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 28.

Porreres (8C) 26C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 26.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 26C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Santanyi (12C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

Sineu (11C) 26C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 24.9 Binissalem and Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.8 Palma University, 24.7 Can Sion (Campos), Llucmajor, 24.6 Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Sineu, 24.5 Cabrera, Capdepera, 24.4 Es Capdellà, Palma Port, 24.3 Palma Airport, 24.2 Arta, Pollensa, 24.1 Puerto Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos), Santanyi, 24.0 Porreres; Lows of 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.6 Lluc, 11.3 Binissalem, 12.1 Palma University; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Salines Llevant, 1.7 Palma Airport, 0.8 Llucmajor.