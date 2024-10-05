Sunday morning is forecast to be cloudy for most of the island; northern areas are expected to be clearer. Brightening up in the afternoon, with some high cloud. No rain is forecast. Warmer overnight Saturday to Sunday. There were some quite low temperatures in the early morning on Saturday. But then it is October.

Monday is also due to be quite cloudy with some risk of rain. Temperatures generally higher than they have been on both Sunday and Monday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (17C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

(17C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. - Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 29. Andratx (19C) 27C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 28, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

(19C) 27C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 28, Tue: 26, Wed: 27. Binissalem (17C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

(17C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 26, Wed: 27. Deya (17C) 27C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

(17C) 27C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 25, Wed: 25. Palma (20C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

(20C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27. Pollensa (17C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 28, Wed: 30.

(17C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 28, Wed: 30. Porreres (17C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 26.

(17C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 26. Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 29, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

(18C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 29, Tue: 27, Wed: 27. Santanyi (19C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 25.

(19C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 25. Sineu (18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 27.3 Arta, 26.3 Sa Pobla, 26.2 Pollensa, Son Servera, 26.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.0 Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, 25.7 Petra, 25.4 Banyalbufar, 25.0 Llucmajor, Santanyi; Lows of 5.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.6 Lluc, 8.0 Can Sion (Campos), 9.1 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Lluc.