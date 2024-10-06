Quite a hot day in northern areas on Monday, as it was on Sunday. The general pattern for the week ahead is for highest temperatures in the north.

There is a yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana from 7pm to midnight - gusts of 70 km/h - and it is forecast to be windy in other areas at times during the week.

Temperatures generally above average for the next few days. A mix of sun and cloud with possible rain, but nothing dramatic currently forecast.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (19C) 30C, sunny with high cloud, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue : 27, high risk of rain in the morning, otherwise sunny; Wed : 29, sunny with cloudy intervals, windy; Thu : 27, sunny with cloudy intervals; Fri : 28, cloudy; Sat : 30, cloudy intervals with some light rain.

Andratx (19C) 27C, cloudy start followed by sun with some high cloud, gentle southeast-east breeze; humidity 60%. Tue : 26, cloudy with a high risk of rain early on, sunny later, windy; Wed : 26, sunny morning with gathering cloud in the afternoon, windy; Thu : 27, cloudy intervals; Fri : 25, cloudy with some light rain; Sat : 26, cloudy spells with a high risk of a shower.

Deya (18C) 28C, sunny in the morning, cloudy later, fresh south-southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Tue : 24, cloudy with possible rain in the morning, sunny later on; Wed : 25, sunny with cloudy intervals, windy; Thu : 25, sunny with cloudy intervals; Fri : 24, overcast with light rain; Sat : 26, cloudy with a medium risk of rain.

Palma (20C) 29C, partly cloudy, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Tue : 26, chance of a shower in the morning, sunny later; Wed : 26, generally sunny; Thu : 26, sunny with cloudy intervals; Fri : 25, cloudy with light rain; Sat : 27, cloudy with light rain.

Pollensa (19C) 32C, sunny with cloudy spells, rain possible in the evening, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 40%. Tue : 28, risk of rain in the morning, sunny later; Wed : 30, sunny with occasional cloud, windy; Thu : 28, sunny with cloudy intervals, windy; Fri : 28, cloudy; Sat : 31, cloudy spells with light rain.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 29C, sunny with cloudy spells, moderate south breeze; humidity 55%. Tue : 27, rain possible in the morning, otherwise sunny; Wed : 28, sunny with occasional cloud, windy; Thu : 26, sunny with occasional cloud; Fri : 26, cloudy; Sat : 28, cloudy spells with light rain.

Santanyi (20C) 28C, sunny with cloudy spells, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, rain likely in the morning, otherwise sunny; Wed: 25, sunny with occasional cloud, windy; Thu: 26, sunny; Fri: 25, mainly cloudy with a risk of rain; Sat: 26, cloudy spells with light rain.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 31.9 Arta, 30.9 Puerto Pollensa, 30.5 Son Servera, 29.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 29.8 Pollensa, 29.7 Sa Pobla, 29.6 Muro, 29.4 Palma University, 29.3 Capdepera, 29.1 Binissalem, Palma Port; Lows of 10.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.2 Lluc, 14.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.3 Pollensa, 15.7 Palma University.