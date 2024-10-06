Quite a hot day in northern areas on Monday, as it was on Sunday. The general pattern for the week ahead is for highest temperatures in the north.
There is a yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana from 7pm to midnight - gusts of 70 km/h - and it is forecast to be windy in other areas at times during the week.
Temperatures generally above average for the next few days. A mix of sun and cloud with possible rain, but nothing dramatic currently forecast.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 5):
-
Alcudia (19C) 30C, sunny with high cloud, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 27, high risk of rain in the morning, otherwise sunny; Wed: 29, sunny with cloudy intervals, windy; Thu: 27, sunny with cloudy intervals; Fri: 28, cloudy; Sat: 30, cloudy intervals with some light rain.
-
Andratx (19C) 27C, cloudy start followed by sun with some high cloud, gentle southeast-east breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 26, cloudy with a high risk of rain early on, sunny later, windy; Wed: 26, sunny morning with gathering cloud in the afternoon, windy; Thu: 27, cloudy intervals; Fri: 25, cloudy with some light rain; Sat: 26, cloudy spells with a high risk of a shower.
-
Deya (18C) 28C, sunny in the morning, cloudy later, fresh south-southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, cloudy with possible rain in the morning, sunny later on; Wed: 25, sunny with cloudy intervals, windy; Thu: 25, sunny with cloudy intervals; Fri: 24, overcast with light rain; Sat: 26, cloudy with a medium risk of rain.
-
Palma (20C) 29C, partly cloudy, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, chance of a shower in the morning, sunny later; Wed: 26, generally sunny; Thu: 26, sunny with cloudy intervals; Fri: 25, cloudy with light rain; Sat: 27, cloudy with light rain.
-
Pollensa (19C) 32C, sunny with cloudy spells, rain possible in the evening, fresh south breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, risk of rain in the morning, sunny later; Wed: 30, sunny with occasional cloud, windy; Thu: 28, sunny with cloudy intervals, windy; Fri: 28, cloudy; Sat: 31, cloudy spells with light rain.
-
Sant Llorenç (19C) 29C, sunny with cloudy spells, moderate south breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 27, rain possible in the morning, otherwise sunny; Wed: 28, sunny with occasional cloud, windy; Thu: 26, sunny with occasional cloud; Fri: 26, cloudy; Sat: 28, cloudy spells with light rain.
-
Santanyi (20C) 28C, sunny with cloudy spells, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, rain likely in the morning, otherwise sunny; Wed: 25, sunny with occasional cloud, windy; Thu: 26, sunny; Fri: 25, mainly cloudy with a risk of rain; Sat: 26, cloudy spells with light rain.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 31.9 Arta, 30.9 Puerto Pollensa, 30.5 Son Servera, 29.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 29.8 Pollensa, 29.7 Sa Pobla, 29.6 Muro, 29.4 Palma University, 29.3 Capdepera, 29.1 Binissalem, Palma Port; Lows of 10.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.2 Lluc, 14.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.3 Pollensa, 15.7 Palma University.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.