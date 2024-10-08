A rainy start to Tuesday forecast for parts of Mallorca, especially the Tramuntana and the southwest. There may be the odd thunderstorm. Any rain is expected to be light. A mostly sunny afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are both looking as if they will be sunny, but they will also be quite windy. There are at present yellow alerts for the Tramuntana, south and east coasts from 3pm Wednesday and also alerts for Thursday. Friday to Sunday may see a spot of rain.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (18C) 27C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 26.

Andratx (15C) 26C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 26, Fri: 25.

Binissalem (17C) 26C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

Deya (15C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 25, Fri: 24.

Palma (20C) 26C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 26.

Pollensa (18C) 28C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Porreres (18C) 25C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 26C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 26.

Santanyi (19C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 25.

Sineu (19C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 26, Thu: 25, Fri: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary - Highs of 30.9 Palma Airport, 30.5 Santa Maria, 30.4 Arta, 30.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.2 Sa Pobla, 30.1 Binissalem, Petra, 29.9 Banyalbufar, Pollensa, 29.6 Can Sion (Campos), Sineu, 29.5 Colonia Sant Pere, Puerto Pollensa, 29.4 Manacor, 29.3 Palma University, 29.2 Llucmajor, Muro, 29.1 Puerto Soller, 29.0 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 12.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Lluc, 16.0 Can Sion, 16.5 Pollensa; Gusts of 62 km/h Puerto Soller, 61 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 60 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 1.0 litres per square metre Portocolom, 0.4 Can Sion, Santanyi, 0.2 Manacor, Petra.