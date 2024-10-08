Winds of up to 93 kilometres an hour battered some parts of the island today ahead of the arrival of "hurricane Kirk" tomorrow. The Palma Met Office said that they had declared an alert for high winds in mountain areas for tomorrow (Wednesday).

The storm will arrive "weakened" in terms of rainfall, but the wind will gust from moderate to strong until Thursday morning and there will be rough seas as a direct result , which is why some warnings have been activated. Galicia and the north of Spain will be most affected.

This is the strength of the winds measured so far: (in kmh)

93 Serra d'Alfàbia, 83 Cabrera, 75 Sóller, Puerto 74, Banyalbufar 71, Portocolom 66, Calvià 62 Palma, 61, Capdepera 59 Pollença 59 Manacor 58 Son Bonet Palma airport 58 Palma airport.



The Met Office says that the unsettled weather will continue throughout the week although temperatures will remain the same.

The Met Office adviced the general public to check their regular weather forecast updates over the next 48 hours before planning long journeys.