The general forecast for Mallorca on Wednesday is for sun with occasional or high cloud and also for breezy conditions. Although weather stations aren't predicting any rain, the met agency suggests there could be the odd isolated shower in the afternoon. Rain on Tuesday, which had been forecast for the morning, was only light.

The wind in Mallorca is the consequence of the remains of Hurricane Kirk, which has been given a lower classification by Aemet now that is affecting Spain; it is a storm. There are alerts for high winds for parts of the mainland but there aren't any for Mallorca or the rest of the Balearics. The situation with weather alerts, as of Tuesday evening, is yellow for all the coasts except the north/northeast. These are active from 3pm to midnight; waves of three metres and wind up to 60km/h, which is near gale force. Alerts for the Tramuntana and south coasts are currently also effective until 8pm on Thursday.

On Tuesday there was sustained wind of 62km/h (gale force) at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola, which is where a gust of 93km/h (storm force) was recorded in the early hours of the morning. It might be noted that hurricane force gusts of more than 118km/h do get recorded from time to time, especially at Serra Alfabia.

It will continue to be generally breezy on Thursday morning; the wind will then ease. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is quite a high risk of rain on Saturday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (18C) 28C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Andratx (18C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 27, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Binissalem (17C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 28.

Deya (17C) 26C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Palma (20C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Pollensa (18C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh west; humidity 50%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Porreres (18C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 28.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 27C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 28.

Santanyi (19C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze veering west; humidity 70%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Sineu (18C) 26C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 27.9 Muro, 27.7 Pollensa (overnight), 27.6 Puerto Soller (overnight), 27.4 Arta, Banyalbufar (overnight), Capdepera, 27.0 Puerto Pollensa, 26.9 Sa Pobla, 26.5 Palma Port, 26.1 Palma Airport, Portocolom, Santa Maria; Lows of 12.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.2 Lluc; Gusts of 93 km/h Serra Alfabia, 75 Puerto Soller, 73 Cabrera, 71 Portocolom, 70 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 6.4 litres per square metre Capdepera, 4.7 Lluc.