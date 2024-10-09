Continuing windy on Thursday morning, but the wind is expected to ease off by the afternoon at the latest. There is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and south coasts until 8pm - waves of three metres, gusts of 60km/h.

Otherwise sunny with some occasional cloud. Very outside risk of a drop of rain.

Friday looks decent and so does Saturday morning, but weather stations are all forecasting some rain from Saturday afternoon into next week.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (16C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 26, Sat: 29, Sun: 27.

Andratx (17C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Binissalem (14C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Deya (16C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Palma (21C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

Pollensa (16C) 28C, fresh northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 28.

Porreres (13C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

Santanyi (15C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Sineu (14C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 29.4 Banyalbufar, 27.1 Pollensa, 26.7 Son Servera, 26.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.3 Sa Pobla, 26.2 Puerto Soller, 26.0 Capdepera, 25.9 Arta, Llucmajor, Petra, 25.5 Puerto Pollensa, Santanyi; Lows of 13.9 Palma University, 14.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.5 Son Servera, 15.7 Pollensa; Gusts of 65 km/h Manacor, 63 Cabrera, 62 Portocolom, 59 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 1.1 litres per square metre Lluc, 0.2 Sa Pobla.