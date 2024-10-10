A generally fine and sunny Friday in prospect. Some cloud, perhaps most in northern areas in the morning.

The outlook for the weekend has improved, weather stations indicating only a low risk of any rain. Temperatures are expected to rise over the coming days, a current forecast high next week being 33C on Tuesday, when there is also a prediction of some rain.

Incidentally, as can be seen from the temperatures below, it was particularly warm in parts of Mallorca for a time last night, although minimums were around 22C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (16C) 26C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.

Andratx (17C) 25C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Binissalem (13C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 31.

Deya (15C) 24C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 26, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Palma (16C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 30, Mon: 31.

Pollensa (15C) 27C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 28, Mon: 31.

Porreres (12C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 26C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 27, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.

Santanyi (14C) 25C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.

Sineu (13C) 26C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 28.2 Puerto Soller (overnight), 28.1 Banyalbufar (overnight), 26.6 Portocolom, 26.5 Santanyi, 26.4 Palma Port, 26.3 Petra, 26.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 26.1 Can Sion (Campos), Pollensa (overnight), Porreres, 26.0 Llucmajor, Manacor; Lows of 13.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Lluc, 17.5 Petra, 17.7 Manacor; Gusts of 90 km/h Serra Alfabia, 85 Cabrera, 64 Cap Blanc, 60 Pollensa.