A general forecast for sun on Saturday with some periods of mostly high cloud. The possibility of some light rain in the early evening. Temperatures ranging from 24 to 28C.

Sunday, also mainly sunny, is expected to be warmer depending on area. And Monday and Tuesday possibly warmer still, certainly well above average for the time of year (around 24-25C). But on Tuesday there is a risk of rain, weather stations currently suggesting that the probability of rain will be greater on Wednesday and Thursday but with temperatures still generally above average.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (16C) 28C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

Andratx (17C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

Binissalem (14C) 27C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Deya (15C) 25C, calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

Palma (17C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Pollensa (15C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

Porreres (13C) 26C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.

Santanyi (16C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.

Sineu (14C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 26.4 Binissalem, 26.3 Llucmajor, 25.7 Palma University, 25.6 Arta, 25.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor, Santa Maria, 25.2 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera, Petra, 25.1 Porreres, Santanyi, Son Servera; Lows of 8.6 Can Sion, 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.5 Lluc, 9.6 Palma University, 9.8 Salines Llevant (Campos).