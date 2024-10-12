A Sunday with plenty of sun but also some high cloud, the cloud forecast to get heavy in eastern areas later on in the day. There may be some evening mist in areas. No rain is forecast.

Highs of around 30C, and for Monday to Wednesday weather stations are predicting temperatures above 30 degrees for parts of Mallorca with a current maximum of 34C on Tuesday. There is still the forecast for some rain on Tuesday afternoon and then for the rest of the week. Temperatures are then forecast to fall several degrees by Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 27C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

Andratx (17C) 27C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

Binissalem (15C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 30.

Deya (16C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 27.

Palma (18C) 30C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 31, Tue: 30, Wed: 28.

Pollensa (16C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 30, Tue: 34, Wed: 32.

Porreres (14C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Santanyi (17C) 27C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

Sineu (16C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 29.4 Puerto Pollensa, 28.7 Pollensa, 28.4 Muro, 27.4 Sa Pobla, 26.7 Arta, 26.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.4 Binissalem, 26.0 Llucmajor, Petra, Puerto Soller, Santa Maria; Lows of 7.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.8 Can Sion (Campos), 11.1 Palma University, 11.7 Binissalem, 11.8 Salines Llevant (Campos).