Quite a warm start to the week, with a high of 35C on the cards for Tuesday, when there is likely to be some rain around. Wednesday looks reasonable, but there is the chance of rain for the rest of the week. The met agency hasn't said anything yet, but it looks as if a cold front on Friday will bring quite windy conditions (northeasterly) and a high risk of rain.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 4): Alcudia (17C) 27C, cloudy in the morning, sunny with high cloud in the afternoon, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Tue : 32, cloudy, high risk of rain in the afternoon; Wed : 29, mainly sunny; Thu : 28, sunny but with a possible risk of rain; Fri : 23, mostly cloudy with a high risk of rain, windy; Sat : 24, mostly cloudy with a high risk of rain, windy.

Andratx (17C) 28C, sunny with high cloud, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue : 28, sunny start, rain probable in the afternoon; Wed : 26, mainly sunny; Thu : 25, cloudy intervals with a medium risk of rain; Fri : 23, mostly cloudy with a high risk of rain; Sat : 24, cloudy spells with a medium risk of rain.

Deya (17C) 28C, sunny with high cloud, calm; humidity 50%. Tue : 29, sunny with high cloud am, cloudy with a high risk of rain later on; Wed : 26, mainly sunny; Thu : 25, cloudy intervals with a medium risk of rain; Fri : 21, sunny but with cloudy intervals and a high risk of rain; Sat : 22, cloudy intervals with a medium risk of rain.

Palma (19C) 30C, sunny with high cloud, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue : 29, sunny am, rain later; Wed : 27, mainly sunny; Thu : 26, cloudy spells with a high risk of rain; Fri : 22, cloudy spells with a high risk of rain; Sat : 25, mostly cloudy with a medium risk of rain.

Pollensa (16C) 28C, sunny with some cloud, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 75%. Tue : 35, cloudy, high risk of rain in the afternoon; Wed : 31, mainly sunny; Thu : 30, mostly sunny but with cloudy intervals and a low risk of rain; Fri : 23, cloudy with a high risk of rain; Sat : 25, mostly cloudy with a high risk of rain, windy.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 30C, cloudy with mist possible later on, light east breeze; humidity 65%. Tue : 32, cloudy, high risk of rain in the afternoon; Wed : 29, mainly sunny; Thu : 28, sunny with occasional cloud a risk of rain; Fri : 22, cloudy spells with a high risk of rain, windy; Sat : 25, mostly cloudy with a medium risk of rain.

Santanyi (19C) 29C, sunny with high cloud, light southeast breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Tue: 29, sunny morning, rain in the afternoon; Wed: 26, mainly sunny; Thu: 26, mostly cloudy with a medium risk of rain; Fri: 22, cloudy spells with a high risk of rain; Sat: 25, mostly cloudy with a medium risk of rain. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 30.1 Binissalem, 30.0 Palma University, 29.9 Llucmajor, 29.6 Santa Maria, 28.9 Palma Port, 28.8 Palma Airport, 28.7 Es Capdellà, 28.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.5 Porreres, 28.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.3 Sa Pobla; Lows of 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.5 Lluc, 14.1 Palma University, 14.7 Binissalem and Sa Pobla.