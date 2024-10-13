<p>Summer temperatures for a Sunday in <strong>mid-October<\/strong> and Mallorca's beaches were very busy.<\/p>\r\n<p>In Palma there was a high of <strong>30 degrees<\/strong>. Elsewhere on the island the temperatures ranged from 24C to 30C; 24C is around normal for the time of year.<\/p>\r\n<p>Above average temperatures are expected for a good part of the coming week, but <strong>rain is forecast<\/strong> from Tuesday and temperatures are due to fall by the end of the week.<\/p>
