Palma Mallorca on Sunday 13 October

Palma on Sunday. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma13/10/2024 19:10
Summer temperatures for a Sunday in mid-October and Mallorca's beaches were very busy.

In Palma there was a high of 30 degrees. Elsewhere on the island the temperatures ranged from 24C to 30C; 24C is around normal for the time of year.

Above average temperatures are expected for a good part of the coming week, but rain is forecast from Tuesday and temperatures are due to fall by the end of the week.