The Balearic delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast variable weather for this week with occasional rain and falling temperatures, which could reach a maximum of 32ºC today.
The regional met. office’s deputy spokesperson, Miquel Gili, said that temperatures are between 4 and 6ºC above average for the time of year.
