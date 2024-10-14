The Balearic delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast variable weather for this week with occasional rain and falling temperatures, which could reach a maximum of 32ºC today.

The regional met. office’s deputy spokesperson, Miquel Gili, said that temperatures are between 4 and 6ºC above average for the time of year.

But, a cold front, not very active, will works its way across the Balearics on Tuesday and could bring occasional light showers that could be accompanied by mud rain. Temperatures will drop a few degrees with highs ranging between 24 and 29ºC and lows between 17 and 22ºC, leading to tropical nights in some areas.

On Wednesday, cloudy intervals will continue in a partly cloudy sky. The southerly wind will mean that temperatures will not vary too much and maximum temperatures will drop at most. On Thursday, another cold front is expected and it will be more active bringing clouds and occasional isolated showers, accompanied by thunderstorms.

The wind will blow from the west and moderate southwest. Temperatures will drop to lows between 17 and 20ºC and highs between 23 and 26ºC. Friday will be cloudy and damp with a few isolated storms, although Gili stressed that by the end of the week there is some “uncertainty” about the evolution of the front but “it does not seem very strong”.