The Balearics is recording the highest temperatures in Spain today, Tuesday, and in 18 municipalities maximum temperatures could break the 30 degrees benchmark during the afternoon, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). The ten municipalities that will record the highest maximum temperatures in the whole country will be in the Balearics, while 22 are among the 25 hottest. Among them are Binissalem, where it could reach 34.4 degrees Celsius, or Santa Maria, with a maximum of 34 degrees, from 2pm.

Temperatures will also be particularly high in the municipalities and areas of Sa Pobla and Sineu (33.1 degrees), Llucmajor and Palma - near the university - (33 degrees), Son Bonet (32.8 degrees), Porreres (32.6 degrees), Es Capdellà (32.2 degrees) and Son Sant Joan (32.1 degrees).

Campos, Petra, Portopí, Colónia de Sant Pere, Sant Joan de Labritja, Artà and Lluc are also expected to exceed 30 degrees as of midday.

In addition, according to the Aemet, record temperatures will be broken in Serra d’Alfàbia, with 27.1 degrees; in Binissalem, with 34.4; in Santa Maria, with 34; in Sineu, with 33.2; at the university, with 33; and Llucmajor, with 33.2. As for the minimum temperatures forecast for Tuesday, the 15 degrees in Escorca and in the area of the UIB (Palma), the 16 in Sa Pobla, the 17 in Campos, Binissalem, Santa Maria, Alfàbia and Muro, the 18 in Petra and Son Sant Joan or the 19 in Pollensa stand out.

In Menorca, the lowest temperatures will be in Cala Galdana and Ciutadella, with 20 degrees, while in Ibiza and Formentera it will reach 17 degrees in Sant Joan and 19 in Sant Antoni.

And despite England expecting an Indian Summer, temperatures will still be at least 10ºC lower than in the Balearics.

Temperatures could top 20C in parts this week, as the UK looks set to enjoy some autumnal warmth. After a cold and blustery weekend, the weather is expected to turn milder and wetter in the coming days. Parts of the country could see a 10C bump in temperatures in the short period of fine weather, forecast to arrive in midweek. But Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan dampened hopes of an Indian summer over the next seven days, predicting that the better weather would be replaced by wet and windy conditions by next weekend.