A Wednesday expected to be quite cloudy in southern areas and the Tramuntana in the morning but to clear everywhere and give a sunny afternoon. There is the possibility of mist in the Tramuntana by the evening. Temperatures still above normal for the time of year, but this won't be the case later in the week, Friday especially.

Unsettled conditions forecast from Thursday - rain and thunderstorms most likely on Thursday and Friday, less so on Saturday. Temperatures due to dip on Friday but expected to rise again to around 26C by Sunday with a more settled pattern returning.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 4.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 22, Sat: 25.

Andratx (17C) 26C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 25, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

Binissalem (15C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 21, Sat: 24.

Deya (16C) 26C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

Palma (17C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 25, Fri: 22, Sat: 24.

Pollensa (17C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 23, Sat: 25.

Porreres (17C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 22, Sat: 25.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 26, Fri: 23, Sat: 25.

Santanyi (18C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 25, Fri: 22, Sat: 24.

Sineu (17C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 22, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 28.9 Banyalbufar (overnight), 28.7 Arta, 28.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.3 Pollensa, 28.2 Sa Pobla, 28.0 Puerto Soller, 27.9 Manacor, Muro, 27.7 Sineu, 27.4 Puerto Pollensa, 27.3 Binissalem, Petra, 27.2 Can Sion (Campos), Sant Elm, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.1 Llucmajor, Santa Maria, 27.0 Es Capdellà, Palma Airport, Son Servera; Lows of 14.8 Palma University, 16.4 Sa Pobla, 16.5 Can Sion, 16.6 Binissalem and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 68 km/h Serra Alfabia, 61 Puerto Soller, 55 Capdepera, Portocolom; Rainfall of 1.1 litres per square metre Cabrera, 0.8 Porreres and Santanyi, 0.6 Llucmajor and Salines Llevant (Campos).