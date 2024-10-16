Mallorca experiences three "veranillos" (little summers), also known as Indian Summers, each Autumn, and there is one more expected this year if the usual weather patterns hold. María José Guerrero, the delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, explains that the first of these, the "Veranillo de San Miguel," typically occurs around September 29, coinciding with the saint's feast day. This year, it arrived slightly later than usual but still took place, albeit without extreme temperatures.

The second is the "Summer of Autumn Roses," which usually occurs around October 12, coinciding with the feast of the Virgen del Pilar. This year, it was particularly intense, with several October temperature records broken. The highest was in Binissalem, reaching 34.4ºC, the highest ever recorded there. Other record temperatures included 27.1ºC in Serra d'Alfabia, 34ºC in Santa Maria, 33.2ºC in both Sineu and Llucmajor, and 33ºC in Palma UIB. These temperatures are well above the typical 23ºC average for this time of year. Aemet said that the Balearics led the maximum temperatures in the whole country, with ten stations in the top ten and 22 in the top 25 nationally.

The third is the "Veranillo de San Martín," which typically occurs around November 11. If the usual weather patterns continue, we can expect another period of stable conditions and higher-than-normal temperatures for this time of year.

Change in the weather in Mallorca

The "Summer of Autumn Roses" of 2024 has ended with the arrival of several cold fronts that have displaced the warm air mass responsible for the recent high temperatures. The first front arrived on Tuesday afternoon, bringing light rainfall, although temperatures remained warmer than usual.

Another cold front is expected on Thursday, October 17, bringing cloudy intervals and occasional showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms from mid-morning. Temperatures will drop, with lows reaching their coldest by the end of the day. Winds will blow moderately from the south and southwest, strengthening by midday.

Instability will increase on Friday, with cloudy skies and occasional showers, some heavy and potentially accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Temperatures will continue to fall, dipping below mid-October averages in some areas. Winds will be moderate with strong intervals, shifting from westerly to northerly in the morning.