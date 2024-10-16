Aemet forecasting cloudy conditions for much of the island on Thursday morning with a high probability of rain. North and northeastern areas are expected to be brighter with only a low risk of rain.

General improvement in the afternoon but still with the possibility of the odd shower. It will be quite windy at times.

On Friday, temperatures are due to take a bit of a dive. Rain and thunderstorms currently forecast in the morning.

Saturday looking as if it will be mostly cloudy. Better on Sunday. Temperatures will rise over the weekend.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (16C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 25, Sun: 25.

Andratx (16C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Binissalem (14C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 27.

Deya (15C) 24C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Palma (17C) 25C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

Pollensa (15C) 28C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 26, Sun: 26.

Porreres (14C) 25C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 27.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Santanyi (15C) 25C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Sineu (15C) 25C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 31.1 Puerto Pollensa, 30.7 Muro, 30.6 Arta, Banyalbufar, 30.1 Colonia Sant Pere, Sa Pobla, 29.1 Petra, 28.8 Manacor, 28.7 Binissalem, 28.6 Can Sion (Campos), 28.3 Llucmajor, 28.1 Santa Maria, Son Servera; Lows of 13.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.4 Can Sion; Gusts of 67 km/h Puerto Soller, 63 Serra Alfabia, 57 Banyalbufar, 50 Cabrera, Capdepera; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia.