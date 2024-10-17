So much for the rain that the met agency had forecast on Thursday, but it was certainly windy, yellow alerts having been issued for high wind across much of the island and for the south and east coasts. These alerts ended at 5pm, but wind is expected to still be a factor for part of Friday.

The Aemet weather clock (which covers six-hour periods) suggests some rain for much of the island until the afternoon as well as possible thunderstorms in the southwest and the Tramuntana. There should nevertheless be a good amount of sun, but temperatures are due to fall.

The normal temperature for the time of year is around 23C, so tomorrow's values look as if they will be more or less in line with this.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (15C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Andratx (14C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Binissalem (13C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Deya (13C) 20C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 22, Mon: 23.

Palma (16C) 22C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Pollensa (14C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Porreres (13C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Santanyi (14C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Sineu (14C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 28.5 Pollensa, 28.1 Puerto Pollensa, 27.7 Capdepera, 27.2 Arta, 26.9 Muro, Son Servera, 26.5 Sa Pobla, 26.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.2 Petra, Puerto Soller, 26.0 Palma University; Lows of 12.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.8 Palma University, 17.2 Can Sion (Campos), 17.4 Petra; Gusts of 86 km/h Cabrera, 81 Portocolom, 74 Palma Airport, 73 Porreres, Puerto Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Sa Pobla, 0.2 Serra Alfabia.