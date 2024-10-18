High winds have wreaked havoc in some parts of the Mallorcan coastline, which today, Friday, saw boats washed up on the shore and some damage to the seafront. The large beach of Santa Ponsa has been one of the places where the effects of the bad weather and the strong waves that have hit the west of the island have been most evident and other incidents have been reported in Puerto Andratx and Cala Llamp.

On Friday morning, the large beach of Santa Ponsa attracted a host of for tourists and curious onlookers who wanted to get a close-up view of the boats washed up on the sand. The wind and the swell caused a sailboat and other smaller boats that were anchored to be swept away.

On Thursday afternoon there were a number of incidents due to the state of the sea in the municipality of Andratx. In Cala Llamp there were moments of tension due to the force of the waves, while flowerpots, furniture and a small boat were also swept into Puerto Andratx.

The weekend weather has begun marked by instability; clear skies will prevail, although there will be the possibility of light rainfall. Today, Friday, cloudy intervals are expected later with some rainfall, generally light, increasing in the evening to cloudy with occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms, which could be locally heavy over night. The wind will be moderate with intervals of strong gusts from the west and northwest.