A Sunday of sun with high cloud and perhaps heavier cloud in southern areas. Expected to be a touch warmer than Saturday.

From Monday to Friday, weather stations across Mallorca are currently all predicting the same thing - cloudy spells with some rain every day and temperatures falling towards the end of the week.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

(15C) 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 24. Andratx (16C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

(16C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 25. Binissalem (11C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

(11C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 25. Deya (14C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 24.

(14C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 24. Palma (11C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

(11C) 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 26. Pollensa (15C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

(15C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25. Porreres (10C) 27C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

(10C) 27C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25. Sant Llorenç (12C) 26C, gentle north breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

(12C) 26C, gentle north breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 25. Santanyi (13C) 26C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

(13C) 26C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 24. Sineu (11C) 27C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 24.5 Santanyi, 24.3 Can Sion (Campos), Porreres, 24.1 Puerto Pollensa, Son Servera, 24.0 Llucmajor, 23.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.8 Binissalem, Sa Pobla, 23.6 Palma Airport and University, 23.5 Manacor, 23.4 Arta, Palma Port, 23.3 Capdepera, Santa Maria, Sineu, 23.2 Muro, Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 7.2 Can Sion, 8.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.4 Lluc, 8.6 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Es Capdellà.