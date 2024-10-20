The forecast for Monday is pretty much uniform across the whole island - cloudy with some rain highly likely. Heaviest cloud expected in the north.

The whole week doesn't look great, the forecast applying everywhere. Temperatures holding up until Saturday, when they are currently forecast to drop. Wind from the north is due to become a factor by the weekend.

Tue: cloudy with occasional heavy rain and possible thunderstorms; Wed: cloudy intervals with light rain; Thu: generally cloudy with light rain; Fri: cloudy with rain; Sat: very cloudy with rain, windy in northern areas.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (17C) 24C, cloudy with rain; gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Tue : 24; Wed : 24; Thu : 24; Fri : 25; Sat : 22.

Andratx (16C) 24C, occasional sunny spells, light rain likely; light north-northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue : 24; Wed : 24; Thu : 24; Fri : 24; Sat : 22.

Deya (15C) 23C, cloudy with light rain; gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Tue : 23; Wed : 23; Thu : 23; Fri : 24; Sat : 20.

Palma (13C) 25C, mostly cloudy with some light rain; moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Tue : 23; Wed : 25; Thu : 25; Fri : 25; Sat : 22.

Pollensa (16C) 25C, very cloudy with some rain; gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Tue : 25; Wed : 24; Thu : 25; Fri : 26; Sat : 22.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 24C, mostly cloudy with light showers; moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Tue : 24; Wed : 24; Thu : 24; Fri : 25; Sat : 20.

Santanyi (15C) 24C, some sunny spells mixed with cloud and light rain; moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 24; Wed: 24; Thu: 24; Fri: 24; Sat: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 27.3 Binissalem, 27.1 Llucmajor, 26.8 Sa Pobla, Son Servera, 26.6 Arta, Porreres, 26.5 Capdepera, 26.4 Palma University, Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria, Santanyi, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.3 Pollensa, 26.2 Manacor, Portocolom; Lows of 6.8 Lluc, Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.7 Can Sion (Campos), 8.7 Salines Llevant (Campos).