It is going to be a bit cooler and wet this week across the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/10/2024 11:14
The cold front moving across the Balearics this week will leave a situation of instability over the next few days, with temperatures dropping and the possibility of occasional outbreaks of heavy rain.
The spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, has forecast significant change in the weather on Tuesday, with more clouds and the entrance of an east-northeast wind with more humidity, which will favour the formation of thunderstorms.
