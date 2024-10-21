The cold front moving across the Balearics this week will leave a situation of instability over the next few days, with temperatures dropping and the possibility of occasional outbreaks of heavy rain.

The spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, has forecast significant change in the weather on Tuesday, with more clouds and the entrance of an east-northeast wind with more humidity, which will favour the formation of thunderstorms.

More widespread showers are expected, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms and will be occasionally heavy, although of short duration. Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged (14-18ºC) while maximum temperatures may drop a few degrees due to the formation of storms and remain at 24ºC.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, the situation will improve, although the cloudy atmosphere and the possibility of occasional showers remain, somewhat heavier in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the area of Ibiza and Formentera. Temperatures will remain unchanged. The wind will continue to blow lightly to moderately from the east-northeast. Once again on Friday, another front is expected to arrive, leaving a more unstable atmosphere, with the possibility of rain and lower temperatures, which will continue throughout the weekend.