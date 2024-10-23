A cloudy Thursday with sunny spells and a risk of rain mainly in central and eastern areas.

The unsettled pattern looks as if it will be with us for several days. Showers are forecast up to Tuesday at least, though temperatures are now expected to rise to a high of 27C on Monday after dipping at the weekend.

Less likelihood of strong winds on Saturday as had previously been forecast, but there may well be thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (16C) 24C, light east breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 23.

Andratx (15C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Binissalem (12C) 25C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Fri: 25, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Deya (14C) 22C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 21, Sun: 21.

Palma (14C) 25C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Pollensa (15C) 25C, light southeast breeze backing east; humidity 70%. Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 23.

Porreres (12C) 24C, light east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, light southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 24, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Sineu (13C) 24C, light northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 25.9 Palma Port, 25.3 Palma University, 24.2 Binissalem, Capdepera, Llucmajor, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.8 Es Capdellà, 23.7 Can Sion (Campos), 23.6 Santanyi, 23.5 Palma Airport, Son Servera, 23.2 Portocolom, Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 9.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.3 Palma University, 12.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.2 Lluc, 13.8 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 16.2 litres per square metre Binissalem, 5.4 Pollensa, 4.0 Son Servera, 3.4 Es Capdellà.