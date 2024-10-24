Another day with a mix of cloudy and sunny spells, weather stations suggesting that the best of conditions will be in northern and western areas. There's a risk of rain later in the day and a much higher one over the weekend.

Weather reports for the past few days have indicated a deterioration on Saturday, and the forecast is currently a high probability of rain and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Aemet has issued yellow alerts for rain (up to 25 litres per square metre in one hour) and for thunderstorms in the south and the Tramuntana from midnight Friday up to 3pm on Saturday.

The met agency says that a DANA, more commonly referred to as 'gota fría' (cold drop), will develop and bring some occasional heavy downpours. At the moment the weather alerts are confined to two regions of Mallorca on Saturday, but it is possible that they will be widened and also issued on Sunday.

It will still be pretty warm on Friday, but the temperatures are due to fall to values below average for the time of year.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (14C) 26C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

(14C) 26C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. - Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 22. Andratx (15C) 23C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Sat: 23, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

(15C) 23C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Sat: 23, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Binissalem (11C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

(11C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 21. Deya (13C) 23C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 70%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

(13C) 23C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 70%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 19. Palma (14C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

(14C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Pollensa (14C) 26C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

(14C) 26C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 22. Porreres (12C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

(12C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 70%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

(13C) 24C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 70%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 21. Santanyi (13C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

(13C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 20. Sineu (12C) 24C, light southwest breeze backing to south; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 25.8 Llucmajor, 25.2 Palma Port, Porreres, 25.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.0 Palma University, 24.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.8 Petra, 24.7 Binissalem, Sineu, 24.6 Palma Airport, 24.1 Manacor; Lows of 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Lluc, 12.2 Palma University, 12.5 Binissalem, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 10.4 litres per square metre Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.2 Cap Blanc, Porreres.