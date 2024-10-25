The weather forecast for Saturday and the weekend has been updated. There are weather warnings for Saturday and Sunday.

Mallorca weather for Saturday, 26 October 2024

A belt of heavy rain is heading for Mallorca and the skies are forecast to open on Saturday, which is why the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has activated a yellow alert in the south and the Serra de Tramuntana between 00:00 and 15:00 hours. It is expected that up to 25 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just one hour.

The rest of the island, for the moment, is expected to escape the downpours. The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, highlighted that a significant drop in maximum temperatures to around 20º-21º. She explained that on Saturday night the squall will be isolated and will become an Isolated High Level Depression (DANA), which means that on Sunday the weather will continue to be unstable with isolated showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms.