There are yellow weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca on Saturday. These are effective from midnight Friday till 5pm Saturday. The rain alert is for up to 25 litres per square metre in one hour.

There should be some sunny interludes in the morning and a general improvement in the afternoon and evening. Wind had been forecast to be quite strong earlier in the week; this is no longer the case.

For Sunday, there is a yellow alert for rain for the whole island. This is for the same period as Saturday - midnight to 5pm. There is no alert for thunderstorms.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday doesn't look that great at present. Weather stations are indicating high probabilities of rain and generally cloudier than over the weekend. For Wednesday and Thursday there is still a fair chance of rain, but the good news is that temperatures are forecast to rise - up to 28C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (14C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 22, Mon: 23, Tue: 24.

Andratx (14C) 22C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 25.

Binissalem (12C) 22C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 24.

Deya (13C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 23.

Palma (17C) 21C, light south breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 23, Tue: 25.

Pollensa (13C) 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 23, Tue: 24.

Porreres (12C) 22C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 24.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 22, Mon: 23, Tue: 24.

Santanyi (15C) 22C, light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 24.

Sineu (12C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 25.9 Puerto Pollensa, 25.4 Capdepera, 25.3 Porreres, Sa Pobla, 25.2 Pollensa, 25.0 Arta, 24.7 Can Sion (Campos), Petra, Sineu, 24.2 Binissalem, 24.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.0 Palma University, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.3 Lluc, 10.1 Can Sion, 11.0 Manacor; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra, 0.1 Cabrera.