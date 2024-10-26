The Balearic 112 Emergency Service has activated Severity Index 1 (IG1) for rain in Mallorca, with special attention to the southern part of the island, and IG0 of the Meteobal Plan for rain in Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Fa planta el radar, feia temps que no estava tan animat. El front és estret i actiu. És molt interessant l'activitat pre-frontal (nuclis de creixement instantani just davant el front a Mallorca que ja deixen registres >20 litres) i post frontal, altre cop a les Pitiüses. pic.twitter.com/bOSzyfTfL3 — Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) October 26, 2024

In a message on the social network X, the Emergency Service has called for great caution, recalling the importance of being aware of the updates of the warnings of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and recommending protection tips, such as securing doors and windows to prevent water from entering the house; avoid water sports; reduce speed and keep a safe distance when driving; stay away from streams; in the countryside, do not take shelter under trees; and finally, avoid places where there may be landslides.

The Aemet met. office in the Balearics has activated warnings for risk and significant risk of rain and storms throughout the region today. Specifically, in Mallorca, accumulated rainfall of 25 millimetres (mm) is expected in an hour across practically the entire island, with the exception of the southern area, where the accumulated rainfall in an hour could reach 30 mm. Also, in Menorca the accumulated rainfall in one hour could reach 30 mm. Meanwhile, in Ibiza and Formentera, it could reach 20 mm.

The warnings will remain in effect until 13:59 hours in Ibiza and Formentera, until 16:59 hours in Mallorca and until 19:59 hours in Menorca. Thus, cloudy or overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms that may be locally strong in the Balearic Islands as a whole will tend from the afternoon to cloudy intervals.