Not much of a day forecast for Sunday. We have a yellow alert for rain (up to 20 litres per metre in one hour) for the whole of the island from 6am to midnight. This alert is currently due to continue into Monday (up to 10am). If Saturday is anything to go by, there could be an upgrade to amber. Aemet issued amber alerts for both the north and the south of the island at different times on Saturday.

It's expected to be reasonably sunny in northern areas in the morning. Generally overcast elsewhere.

The outlook into next week gets better from Wednesday on - less risk of rain. The prediction for Tuesday at present is for a strong east wind as well as some showers.

More on Saturday's weather, there was apparently a gust of 172 kilometres per hour in Mahon (Menorca) shortly after 1pm, and the mountain reservoirs in Mallorca should have benefited from the rain - 42 litres per square metre at the Son Torrella weather station.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 27.

Andratx (13C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.

Binissalem (11C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Deya (12C) 20C, light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Palma (14C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 26, Wed: 25.

Pollensa (12C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 28.

Porreres (10C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 70%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.

Santanyi (13C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Sineu (11C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 23.1 Capdepera, 22.8 Santanyi, 22.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 22.3 Son Servera, Puerto Pollensa, 22.2 Portocolom, 21.9 Puerto Soller, 21.6 Can Sion (Campos), 21.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Port, 21.2 Banyalbufar, Muro, 21.1 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 11.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.0 Lluc, 13.4 Can Sion, 14.3 Salines Llevant; Gusts of 69 km/h Cabrera, 64 Banyalbufar, 62 Puerto Soller, 61 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 44.6 litres per square metre Santa Maria, 42.0 Son Torrella, 41.3 Palma Airport, 36.1 Palma Airport, 34.0 Puerto Soller, 33.8 Palma University, 33.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.8 Banyalbufar, 25.3 Serra Alfabia, 21.4 Binissalem, 20.6 Can Sion, 20.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 19.8 Salines Llevant, 19.0 Petra, 18.6 Cap Blanc, 17.0 Muro, Sa Pobla, 16.2 Llucmajor, 15.7 Sant Elm.