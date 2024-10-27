The yellow alert for rain for the whole of Mallorca remains effective until 10am Monday. The alert for Sunday (up to 6pm) failed to live up to its billing. For much of the island it wasn't too bad a day.

The general forecast is for rain and perhaps thunderstorms overnight Sunday and for showers in the morning; better in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, as previously reported, the forecast continues to be for a strong east wind as well as some rain. The outlook for the rest of the week - sunny spells at times but also possible showers. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the warmest days - up to 28C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (17C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 23.

(17C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. - Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 23. Andratx (14C) 24C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Tue: 26, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

(14C) 24C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Tue: 26, Wed: 24, Thu: 24. Binissalem (14C) 24C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 70%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 23.

(14C) 24C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 70%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 23. Deya (14C) 23C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 22.

(14C) 23C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 22. Palma (16C) 23C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

(16C) 23C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 25. Pollensa (16C) 25C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 25, Wed: 28, Thu: 23.

(16C) 25C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 25, Wed: 28, Thu: 23. Porreres (14C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 24.

(14C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 24. Sant Llorenç (16C) 24C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 23.

(16C) 24C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 23. Santanyi (15C) 24C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 24.

(15C) 24C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 24. Sineu (15C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 23.3 Puerto Pollensa, 22.6 Pollensa, 22.5 Capdepera, 22.1 Santanyi, 22.0 Muro, 21.9 Can Sion (Campos), Son Servera, 21.8 Arta, Palma Port, Puerto Soller, Sa Pobla, 21.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 21.6 Palma Airport, 21.5 Portocolom, 21.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Salines Llevant (Campos), Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.3 Es Capdellà, 21.2 Binissalem, Palma University, 21.1 Manacor, Petra, 21.0 Cabrera, Santa Maria; Lows of 5.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.5 Lluc, 9.0 Palma University, 9.6 Binissalem; Rainfall of 2.1 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 1.0 Can Sion.