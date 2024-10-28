The impact of the DANA (Isolated High Level Depression) that hit Mallorca early this morning has put emergency services on high alert. So far, road closures, eight rescues, and 77 emergency operations have been reported as of 6am. According to the 112, incidents have been recorded across various municipalities: 25 in Manacor, 14 in Campos, 10 in Palma, 8 in Calvia, 4 in Montuïri, 3 in Marratxi, 2 each in Ses Salines and Pollensa, and one in Felanitx, Vilafranca, Algaida, Llucmajor, Binissalem, Sant Llorenç, Soller, Porreres, and Sencelles.

The heavy storm has also forced the following roads to be closed: MA-2203 at KM 2.2, MA-2200, MA-4015 from Manacor to Calas (impassable at kilometer 3), MA-15 from Manacor to Sant Llorenç near the radar, MA-3321 in Manacor, MA-19 from Santanyí to Campos, MA-6040 from Campos to Porreres (between kilometers 3 and 9), and both MA-3200 and MA-3201 (Montuïri to Pina).

The DANA impacting the Balearic Islands has brought intense rainfall and storms to Mallorca overnight, with up to 120.7 l/m² recorded at the Ermita de Manacor by 6.50am, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The storm front is now advancing toward Minorca.

One of the areas most affected by the storm has been Porto Cristo, where the area close to the port has been completely flooded. The amount of water registered during the rainfall of Monday night caused the Torrent de Llebrona to overflow on the road to Les Coves, dragging boats moored in the port of Manacor, taking tables and chairs from the restaurants and leaving cars floating and full of water.

Additionally, rainfall totals reached 101 l/m² in Campos and Petra, with 78 l/m² in Porreres, 75 l/m² in Ses Salines, 65 l/m² in Cabrera, 60 l/m² in Sa Pobla, 56 l/m² in both Santa Maria del Camí and Portocolom (Felanitx), 51 l/m² in Binissalem, and 44 l/m² in Palma, indicating widespread precipitation across the island. Emergency Service 112 in the Balearic Islands has activated the IG0 Meteobal plan for heavy rainfall in Mallorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

According to Aemet, Monday’s forecast for Mallorca includes cloudy to overcast skies with potentially heavy showers and thunderstorms, gradually easing in the morning. Winds will be light to moderate from the east and northeast.