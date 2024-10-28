The storms which battered Mallorca in the early hours of Monday are moving away but they will leave a week in which, although no more heavy rain is expected, there may be showers with mud and gusts of wind of over 70 kilometres per hour. According to a spokesman for the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, the DANA has withdrawn from Mallorca, however, there may still be some occasional showers due to the humid easterly wind and that temperatures may reach maximums of up to 25 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, gusts of wind of over 60 kilometres per hour have been recorded in the Balearics at the Capdepera lighthouse, Cabrera and Manacor, while in the Serra d’Alfabia, Petra, Porreres and Portocolom they have been at least 50 kilometres per hour. Throughout the night the storm brought very heavy rainfall accompanied by storms in towns such as Campos, where 101 litres per square metre have been recorded; Petra, with 78; and Porreres, with 75.

It is expected that the weather front will settle in the south of the mainland and bring warm air from Africa to the Balearics, which between Tuesday and Thursday will leave dust in suspension that could cause rainfall with mud. This phenomenon could occur this Tuesday in areas in the north of Mallorca and Menorca, according to Aemet.

For Tuesday, cloudy skies and gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected - which is classified as moderate to strong intensity - which will cause minimum temperatures to rise to between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius. Highs will remain at around 26 degrees. The forecast is similar for Wednesday, when intervals of clouds are expected with sunshine and, once again, the possibility of occasional showers accompanied by mud.

Wind gusts will be milder and temperatures will rise slightly: minimum temperatures will range between 18 and 21 degrees and maximum temperatures could reach 27 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, the skies will continue to be cloudy and rain is not ruled out in the north of Mallorca and Menorca. The wind will be northerly and lighter, while maximum temperatures will drop slightly, to 26 degrees on Thursday and 25 degrees on Friday.