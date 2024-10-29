The yellow alert for wind in the south and the Tramuntana in force for much of Tuesday will remain effective until 6am Wednesday. The yellow alert for all the coasts (active until midnight Tuesday) will only apply to the south up to 6am on Wednesday.

Quite a warm day expected, with a mix of sunny and cloudy spells and the possibility of some rain; if there is rain it may well be muddy. This same mix is on the cards for the next few days, but with temperatures a bit lower.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Andratx (14C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Binissalem (13C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 23.

Deya (15C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 22.

Palma (17C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 24, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

Pollensa (15C) 27C, moderate east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Porreres (12C) 27C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 24.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 75%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Santanyi (14C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 23.

Sineu (13C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Thu: 22, Fri: 24, Sat: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 25.7 Puerto Soller, 24.9 Palma Port, 24.8 Es Capdellà, 24.7 Sant Elm, 24.1 Banyalbufar, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.0 Palma Airport, 23.8 Binissalem, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma University, 23.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.6 Can Sion (Campos), 23.4 Santa Maria, Son Servera, 23.3 Llucmajor, 23.2 Pollensa, Santanyi, 23.1 Muro, 23.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 15.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.0 Muro, 18.2 Lluc, 18.3 Sa Pobla; Gusts of 74 km/h Cabrera, Serra Alfabia, 60 Cap Blanc, 59 Banyalbufar, Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.1 Lluc.