The effects of the DANA (upper-level isolated atmospheric depression) which hit Valencia on Tuesday night, may bring some showers to the Balearics over the next few days, although for the moment, there are no active alerts for rainfall, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics today.

Today it is expected that clouds and dust in suspension may leave showers with mud across the Balearics, while the maximum temperatures will be between 22 and 25 degrees, the spokesman for the Aemet, Bernat Amengual, explained. From Thursday until Sunday the weather forecast remains stable, with cloudy intervals, some mist and chances of showers, although for the moment no rainfall alerts have been activated.

This is due to the fact that although the DANA is somewhat stationary and located to the south of the mainland, it could move towards the Balearics over the course of the next few days and leave intense isolated showers. For Thursday, Friday and the weekend, stable temperatures are expected -maximum temperatures between 21 and 23 degrees and minimum temperatures between 19 and 20 degrees- and an easterly wind accompanied by humidity.

In the meantime, the German government has offered its help to Madrid in the fight against flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia, a spokesperson said in Berlin today. “We are in direct contact with the Spanish government as to whether there should be support from Germany for this terrible disaster,” the spokesperson said, adding that there was no information as to whether the offer of help had been accepted.

The DANA phenomenon (Spanish acronym for depresión aislada en niveles altos, meaning upper-level isolated atmospheric depression) occurs normally in autumn due to convective storms generated by the existence of cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere combined with warm winds coming from the Mediterranean Sea.