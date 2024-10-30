The met agency is forecasting thunderstorms on Thursday, especially in the morning and in northern, northeastern and central areas. Individual weather stations are suggesting there could be thunderstorms in the north at any time from around dawn to midnight.

There is a high probability of rain mixed with some sunny spells. The humidity is expected to be particularly high. There are no weather alerts at present.

Overnight temperatures (Wednesday-Thursday) very likely to be similar to Tuesday-Wednesday; there were minimums of 24C in Puerto Soller and 22C in various parts of the island.

For Friday to Sunday at least, the chance of rain is forecast to remain high. Temperatures holding up and at times above average for the time of year. This was the case on Wednesday. A maximum of 28C was five to six degrees higher than normal.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (16C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 85%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Andratx (15C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Fri: 24, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

Binissalem (16C) 23C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 75%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Deya (16C) 22C, calm increasing to light east; humidity 70%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Palma (18C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Fri: 23, Sat: 23, Sun: 24.

Pollensa (16C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 85%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Porreres (15C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 80%. Fri: 25, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 90%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Santanyi (15C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 80%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Sineu (16C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 80%. Fri: 24, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 28.1 Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 28.0 Muro, 27.9 Puerto Pollensa, 27.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 27.5 Palma Port, Puerto Soller, 27.3 Can Sion (Campos), Manacor, Palma Airport, Petra, 27.1 Arta, Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.0 Sineu; Lows of 15.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.4 Lluc; Gusts of 79 km/h Serra Alfabia, 61 Cabrera, 60 Cap Blanc, 59 Salines Llevant (Campos), 50 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.3 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.2 Lluc.