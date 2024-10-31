Threatened thunderstorms on Thursday didn't materialise but it looks as if they will on Friday.

At 6.30pm Thursday, the alerts for Friday were amber for both heavy rain and thunderstorms for the whole island between 10am and midnight; rainfall of 50 litres per square metre in one hour. Aemet's weather clock for Friday suggests that there will be sunny breaks in southern areas; otherwise mostly overcast.

The Balearic Government's emergencies directorate has issued an IG1 alert for rain and thunderstorms under its 'Plan Meteobal'. IG refers to severity index. This is standard practice in response to Aemet alerts, an IG1 referring to a "general pre-alert to mobilise means and resources in order to minimise the consequences of adverse phenomena". There are four levels of IG alert - zero to three.

For Saturday, alerts will remain active until 8am. Somewhat confusing as one met agency source indicates alerts for the whole island, another just for the north and east.

Rainy weather expected for the rest of Saturday as well as for Sunday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (16C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.

Andratx (15C) 24C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

Binissalem (15C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Deya (15C) 23C, calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Palma (18C) 23C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Pollensa (15C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Porreres (15C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

Santanyi (16C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

Sineu (16C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 26.2 Palma Port, 25.9 Es Capdellà, 25.5 Palma University, 25.3 Puerto Soller, Sant Elm, 25.1 Binissalem, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 25.0 Palma Airport, 24.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.7 Llucmajor, 24.5 Banyalbufar, Puerto Pollensa, 24.2 Porreres, 24.1 Sa Pobla, Salines Llevant (Campos), Santanyi; Lows of 11.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Cabrera.