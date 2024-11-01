The State Meteorological Agency has extended the orange alert for heavy rain that could leave accumulations of 50 litres per square metre in one hour and 120 litres in a few hours to the whole of the Balearics. In the case of Ibiza and Formentera, the alert is expected to be deactivated at 19:59 this Friday evening, while in Mallorca and Menorca it will be in force until early Saturday morning.

In Mallorca, the alert was activated at 10:00 am, while in Menorca it will be activated later, at 4:00 pm. In both cases it will be in force until early Saturday morning. In the case of Ibiza and Formentera, the alert was initially yellow but has been raised to orange. The 112 Emergency Service has activated the Severity Index 1 (IG1) of the Meteobal Plan for rain and storms throughout the Balearics.

Emergency services are expecting a “complicated day” today, Friday and have asked the population to be cautious. The IG1 is activated when the meteorological information foresees the imminence of an adverse phenomenon with a high probability of risk to people and property and is declared in a situation in which an adverse phenomenon may occur in localised areas, the attention of which can be ensured with the means and resources available in the affected areas but with supra-municipal monitoring. This level of alert provides for a pre-alert mobilisation of resources.

To coordinate possible joint actions, the Directorate General of Emergencies has gathered the Technical Support Group of the Plan with representatives, among others, of the Fire Department of the Council of Mallorca, Palma Fire Department, National Police, Guardia Civil, AEMET, Roads of the Council of Mallorca, Ibanat, SAMU 061, Water Resources and RiscBal.

Given the possibility of flooding as a result of heavy rains and given that this Friday is All Saints, people are advised to plan visits to cemeteries according to weather conditions and take extreme precautions, paying special attention to the most vulnerable people. It also highlights the measures to be taken into account in situations of this type, such as securing doors and windows at home and staying in high areas of the house. They also advise to remove from outside everything that can be swept away by the water and to move medicines, documents and valuable items, as well as food and drinking water to high places in the house.

It is also recommended to avoid basements or low areas, such as garages, and to turn off the main electricity switch if water has already entered the house. Outdoors, it is advised to stay away from streams and flooding areas and, in urban areas, to seek shelter in a building. It is not advisable to walk in areas with moving water, as the faster the water flows, the greater the danger.

On the road, avoid travelling by car and, if it is necessary to drive, moderate speed and increase the safety distance. This should be done on motorways, dual carriageways and main roads. In case of low visibility, stop the vehicle and signal your position. Do not enter flooded areas, even if there appears to be little water, because in low water, cars float and are easily swept away. If the car starts to float and is swept away, get out of the vehicle immediately and, if you cannot get out of the door, get out of the window.

In these cases it is advisable to leave the vehicle and go to higher ground if the car is immobilised by the water or if the water level has already reached the axle. It is also advisable to carry a charged mobile phone and sufficient fuel in the vehicle and not to park on bridges, pavements or water outlets. In case of emergency, call 112.

Palma airport is suffering widespread delays, both in departures and arrivals, due to bad weather.

According to airport authority Aena delays are averaging around 60 minutes.

Balearic airports are expected to operate a total of 690 flights this Friday, All Saints’ Day, and more than 3,000 throughout the long weekend, according to data provided by Aena.

Palma will be the airport with the most movement, with a total of 2,217 flights over the four days. Ibiza airport will operate 610 flights, while Menorca airport will operate 235 flights.