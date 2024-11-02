Not a bad day in store for Mallorca.

Not a bad day in store for Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma02/11/2024 15:50
TW
0

Skies will be partly cloudy in Mallorca on Sunday. The probability of rain remains at 40%, with a slight accumulation of 0.4 mm. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 24°C. Humidity will remain high at 86%. The wind will be somewhat lighter, with a wind speed of 12 km/h and gusts of 18 km/h.
Maximum temperatures for Saturday were:
Pollens 24.6ºC
Palma 23.9
Mahon 23.8
Binissalem 23.8
Puerto Pollensa 23.7

The minimum temperatures were:
Escorca 9.9ºC
Sant Joan 12.2
Campos 12.3
Lluc 12.5
Palma 12.7
Looking ahead to Monday, a decrease in the probability of rain is expected, down to 20%, with no significant accumulation. The day will be mostly partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 25°C. Humidity remains high at 85%. The wind will blow from the northeast at 14 km/h, with gusts up to 22 km/h.