Skies will be partly cloudy in Mallorca on Sunday. The probability of rain remains at 40%, with a slight accumulation of 0.4 mm. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 24°C. Humidity will remain high at 86%. The wind will be somewhat lighter, with a wind speed of 12 km/h and gusts of 18 km/h.
Maximum temperatures for Saturday were:
Pollens 24.6ºC
Palma 23.9
Mahon 23.8
Binissalem 23.8
Puerto Pollensa 23.7
Mallorca forecast for Sunday November 3
Still a slight chance of rain
