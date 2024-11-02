Skies will be partly cloudy in Mallorca on Sunday. The probability of rain remains at 40%, with a slight accumulation of 0.4 mm. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 24°C. Humidity will remain high at 86%. The wind will be somewhat lighter, with a wind speed of 12 km/h and gusts of 18 km/h.

Maximum temperatures for Saturday were:

Pollens 24.6ºC

Palma 23.9

Mahon 23.8

Binissalem 23.8

Puerto Pollensa 23.7

The minimum temperatures were:

Escorca 9.9ºC

Sant Joan 12.2

Campos 12.3

Lluc 12.5

Palma 12.7

Looking ahead to Monday, a decrease in the probability of rain is expected, down to 20%, with no significant accumulation. The day will be mostly partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 25°C. Humidity remains high at 85%. The wind will blow from the northeast at 14 km/h, with gusts up to 22 km/h.