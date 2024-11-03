Firefighters pump out the floodwater out of a tunnel where vehicles are piled up, after heavy rains in Alfafar, in Valencia, Spain, November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Susana Vera | Susana Vera
Valencia03/11/2024 16:44
Aemet has raised to red the alert in the south coast of Valencia for rain, which is equivalent to extreme risk. Accumulated rainfall of 90mm is expected in one hour between 6pm and 11pm.
This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.
