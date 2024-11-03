Aftermath of floods in Valencia
The tense images of the King and Queen's visit to Paiporta

Firefighters pump out the floodwater out of a tunnel where vehicles are piled up, after heavy rains in Alfafar, in Valencia, Spain, November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Susana Vera | Susana Vera

MDB DigitalValencia03/11/2024 16:44
TW
0

Aemet has raised to red the alert in the south coast of Valencia for rain, which is equivalent to extreme risk. Accumulated rainfall of 90mm is expected in one hour between 6pm and 11pm.

Town halls in several towns across Valencia province affected by the DANA have urged residents on the streets to return home, given the red alert for rain this Sunday evening.

Related news
Spanish Primer Minister Pedro Sánchez, evacuated during his visit to Valencia

Spanish Primer Minister Pedro Sánchez, evacuated during his visit to Valencia

In Aldaia, the council advised people to finish any outdoor activities and seek shelter indoors due to the alert. Similarly, the Massanassa council warned that, because of mud and blocked sewers, there is a risk of renewed flooding. It noted that ground-floor areas are unsafe and recommended residents stay in homes at least two meters above street level.

Meanwhile, in Alfafar, with heavy rain expected later in the afternoon, the council has requested that people remain indoors until the situation stabilises, assuring that the State Security Forces and Emergency Services will continue their efforts to ensure public safety.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.

Photo gallery

The tense images of the King and Queen's visit to Paiporta

Photo gallery

In Photos: The Valencia Flooding

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across southeastern Spain flooded roads and towns in Valencia on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.