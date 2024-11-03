Aemet has raised to red the alert in the south coast of Valencia for rain, which is equivalent to extreme risk. Accumulated rainfall of 90mm is expected in one hour between 6pm and 11pm.

Town halls in several towns across Valencia province affected by the DANA have urged residents on the streets to return home, given the red alert for rain this Sunday evening.

In Aldaia, the council advised people to finish any outdoor activities and seek shelter indoors due to the alert. Similarly, the Massanassa council warned that, because of mud and blocked sewers, there is a risk of renewed flooding. It noted that ground-floor areas are unsafe and recommended residents stay in homes at least two meters above street level.

Meanwhile, in Alfafar, with heavy rain expected later in the afternoon, the council has requested that people remain indoors until the situation stabilises, assuring that the State Security Forces and Emergency Services will continue their efforts to ensure public safety.