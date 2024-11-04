The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts mostly clear skies for the Balearic Islands this Monday, with a chance of occasional, light, and isolated showers until the afternoon. Mist and fog banks are expected during the early morning hours. Overnight temperatures will rise slightly, while daytime temperatures will see little change. Winds will generally be light from the east.
Mallorca forecast for Monday, November 4
