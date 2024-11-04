The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts mostly clear skies for the Balearic Islands this Monday, with a chance of occasional, light, and isolated showers until the afternoon. Mist and fog banks are expected during the early morning hours. Overnight temperatures will rise slightly, while daytime temperatures will see little change. Winds will generally be light from the east.

Weather forecast for the next few days. Forecast of rainy weather and normal or slightly low temperatures for the first half of November. In the short term, starting Wednesday, we will have another round of widespread rain and showers. Forecast for Monday (UV rating 3): Alcudia (19C) 24C; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Andratx (17C) 24C; humidity 75%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Binissalem (16C) 25C; humidity 70%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Deya (16C) 23C; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 20.

Palma (18C) 25C; humidity 65%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 22.

Pollensa (17C) 25C; humidity 70%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Porreres (15C) 25C; humidity 75%. Tue: 26, Wed: 24, Thu: 21.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 24C; humidity 80%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Santanyi (17C) 24C; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

(17C) 24C; humidity 75%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 21. Sineu (16C) 24C; humidity 75%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 21. Minimum temperatures recorded for Monday, November 4. Minimum temperatures for Monday, November 4 21 Sóller port 21 Portocolom 21 Far de Capdepera 21 Son Servera 20 Santanyí 20 Banyalbufar 20 Colònia Sant Pere 20 Palma Portopí 20 Sant Elm 20 Cabrera 20 Son Bonet Aerop 20 Calvià 19 Artà 19 Santa María 19 Pollença 19 Campos, Salines 19 Manacor 19 Port de Pollença 19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 19 Binissalem 18 Llucmajor 18 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 18 Petra 18 Sa Pobla 18 Porreres 17 Escorca, Lluc 17 Muro 17 Campos 17 Sineu 17 Palma, Universitat 14 Escorca, Son Torrella