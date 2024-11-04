The Mediterranean area will continue unsettled with storms this week but “weaker and more scattered” than those of the last few days. Meanwhile, a front from the Atlantic will leave rain in the west of the mainland, which in the north of Extremadura may be persistent, the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) Rubén del Campo reported today.

“This front is associated with a squall which was originally the subtropical storm Patty but which, on arriving in our area, will no longer retain its tropical characteristics, but will be a normal squall,” he added. On Tuesday, there may again be some stormy showers in parts of Catalonia, around the Iberian system and the Pyrenees, generally of little importance.

The weather will be stable and without rain in the east of the mainland area and in the Balearics.

In the west, on the other hand, it will be a rainy day, especially in the west of Galicia and in the north of Extremadura. The weather will be calmer in the rest of the country, with temperatures without major changes, again with a mild atmosphere and maximum temperatures between 20 and 25º, high for the season in the south, east and extreme north of the country.

On Wednesday and Thursday, stable weather will prevail over most of the mainland, but in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, the Levante and the Balearics the probability of showers will increase, although locally heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms cannot be ruled out at this time.

In any case, “nothing like the situation experienced with last week’s flash floods”, said Rubén del Campo.

Temperatures will be higher on Wednesday and lower on Thursday; in general, they will continue to be mild for this time of year. Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, it is likely that this situation of some instability will persist, with possible showers in the Mediterranean, also in the Balearics, without ruling out the possibility of locally heavy showers.

There will also be showers in Galicia and in the rest of the far north, while in the rest of the country the weather will be calmer and temperatures will tend to drop somewhat, according to the Aemet spokesman. In the Canary Islands, the week will begin with some clouds and light rain on Monday in the western islands. Over the next few days, on the one hand, there will be an influx of suspended dust which will generate haze, and temperatures will rise and by mid-week could exceed 30ºC in areas in the south and east of the islands.