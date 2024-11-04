Barcelona has been placed on a red warning by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and the Catalan government has sent a new alert to mobile phones due to the arrival of continuous and torrential rains. Spain’s Transport Minister Oscar Puente said airport operator Aena has reported that 50 flights havd been cancelled that were due to land in Barcelona El Prat airport on Monday morning because of a rainstorm hitting the area.

The airport operator diverted 17 flights that were due to land at El Prat on Monday morning to alternative airports, Aena said on its X account. A rain and hail storm hit the Barcelona area in eastern Spain on Monday, less than a week after the country's worst flash floods killed at least 217 people in the Valencia region, 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the south.

🇪🇸 | URGENTE: Imágenes del Aeropuerto del Prat en Barcelona. Muchos vuelos se desvían a otros destinos. pic.twitter.com/o8wYoSsg7D — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 4, 2024

The service of Catalonia’s suburban trains were cancelled, he added in a post on his X account.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Aemet has issued a red warning for the Barcelona coastline due to the risk of accumulated rainfall of 180 mm in 12 hours, which will mainly affect the Baix Llobregat and surrounding areas.

Civil Protection of the Generalitat sent alerts to mobile phones shortly before 10.30 am for torrential rain which may continue for the next few hours, which is in addition to the warnings to mobile warnings sent around 08.30. In a message on his social network account X, the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has asked the general public to exercise extreme caution and follow the advice and recommendations of the emergency services, including extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from streams and ravines.

In its alert, the Generalitat insists on the need to stay away from streams and ravines in both regions, as even if it is not raining they can come down with intensity. The torrential rains of the dana, which in Catalonia were intense again yesterday especially in the regions of Tarragona and Garraf, have been reproduced this morning on the coast and central pre-coastal, so that at 08.30 hours has also been sent an alert to mobile phones in the Baix Llobregat.

Así esta Barcelona ahora mismo RT para difundir e intentad no salir de casa.

pic.twitter.com/QTocD0f0Mb — Danik (@DanikRM_) November 4, 2024

The drought has caused flooding of streets and roads in parts of Tarragona and also in towns in the Garraf and Baix Llobregat, such as Castelldefels and Gavà, among others. At the same time, from 00.00 hours yesterday until 14.00 hours today, a resolution of the Generalitat is in force that limits mobility, except for situations of major cause and essential services, and suspends educational, university and sports activities in the Tarragona regions of Alt Camp, Baix Camp, Baix Ebre, Baix Penedès, Montsià, Priorat, Ribera d’Ebre, Tarragonès and Terra Alta.