The belt of storms lingering over eastern Spain is keeping the met. office on stand by because it is constantly moving direction and now it appears that it could return to Mallorca. According to the deputy spokesperson for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, the Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) has already broken up, but a trough has arrived that will leave rain over the next few days, except on Tuesday.

There will be mist and fog during the early morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will experience few changes; therefore, minimum and maximum temperatures will continue to be higher than normal. The wind will generally blow lightly from the northeast.

But, the deputy spokesperson forecast that on Wednesday, 6 November, the “trough will intensify”, so the rains will be heavier, although without reaching the strength of those of last week. However, Amengual does not rule out the possibility of having to activate an alert, although it would be yellow.

This situation of meteorological instability will be repeated on Thursday and Friday, when temperatures will also drop to values closer to those of the beginning of November. Night-time temperatures will range between 15º and 16º, while daytime temperatures will not exceed 21º-22º.

He also said that first fortnight of November with be unstable and wet, as the wind will blow from the east, which is more favourable to rainfall, than when it blows from the west; in this case, it tends to occur more on the mainland.