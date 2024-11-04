The weather is currently very unstable and changing al, the time. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/11/2024 13:32Updated at 16:33
The belt of storms lingering over eastern Spain is keeping the met. office on stand by because it is constantly moving direction and now it appears that it could return to Mallorca. According to the deputy spokesperson for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, the Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) has already broken up, but a trough has arrived that will leave rain over the next few days, except on Tuesday.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.