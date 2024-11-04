As November continues in Palma de Mallorca, the forecast brings a mix of mild temperatures, increasing cloud cover, and a chance of light rain. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect over the next couple of days:

Tuesday, November 5

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.

Temperatures : A mild day with lows of 18°C and highs reaching 24°C.

: A mild day with lows of 18°C and highs reaching 24°C. Humidity: Rising slightly to 86%, adding a bit of heaviness to the atmosphere.

Rising slightly to 86%, adding a bit of heaviness to the atmosphere. Winds: From the northeast, decreasing to 9 km/h with gusts up to 14 km/h.

Wednesday, November 6

Looking ahead to midweek, cloud cover and rain chances increase, with a 40% probability of rain and a forecasted rainfall accumulation of 0.6 mm.

Temperatures: Similar to Tuesday, ranging from 17°C to 24°C.

Similar to Tuesday, ranging from 17°C to 24°C. Cloud Cover: Expected to reach 60%, giving the day a mostly overcast feel.

Expected to reach 60%, giving the day a mostly overcast feel. Humidity: Remains high at 86%, which could make the air feel warmer and heavier.

Remains high at 86%, which could make the air feel warmer and heavier. Winds: Picking up slightly from the northeast at 12 km/h, with gusts reaching 18 km/h.

Summary for the Week Ahead

Palma de Mallorca will experience increasing cloudiness and light rain chances as the week progresses. Though heavy rain isn’t anticipated, carrying an umbrella and being prepared for brief showers is advised. The persistent high humidity may make the air feel heavier, so it’s recommended to wear light clothing and stay hydrated.

Enjoy the mild November weather, and keep an eye on the forecast for any changes!

