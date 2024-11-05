After a nearly summery Tuesday, rain is expected on Wednesday, which may be heavy in some areas and accompanied by storms. For this reason, the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has issued a yellow alert for November 6 in the Serra de Tramuntana and the south of the island. This alert will be in effect from 12 noon to 6pm, as up to 20 litres of rain per square meter may fall in just one hour.

The Aemet’s deputy spokesperson in the Balearic Islands, Bernat Amengual, explained that this is due to the trough affecting Mallorca reactivating on Wednesday. In addition to the alerts, the weather forecast indicates cloudy intervals with showers and storms that may be locally strong, primarily in the southwest and northwest of Mallorca in the afternoon. Mist and fog banks are also expected until the morning. Temperatures will experience little change or decrease during the day. The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the east and northeast.

On Thursday, November 7, a situation similar to that of Wednesday is expected, as the island will continue to be under the influence of the trough. Thus, the weather forecast indicates cloudy skies with showers and storms that may be locally strong, primarily in Minorca until the afternoon. Temperatures will not change significantly or will decrease slightly, making them more typical for this time of year, which is around 21º, as they have been quite above normal until now. The wind will generally be light from the east and northeast.

Looking ahead to Friday, the Aemet territorial delegation in the Balearic Islands reports that there will be cloudy intervals with occasional precipitation. Nighttime temperatures will experience little change, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly. The wind will blow lightly from the east and northeast.

Tropical night

While awaiting the weather change, Mallorca is experiencing conditions more typical of late summer than autumn. On the night from Monday to Tuesday, significantly higher minimum temperatures were recorded, which are normally around 13º. However, at the Capdepera Lighthouse, the thermometer did not drop below 20º, resulting in a tropical night.

Minimum temperatures recorded today

T. Mínimes (ºC) 5/10/24#Mallorca

20 Far de Capdepera

19 Cabrera

18 Palma, Portopí

18 Portocolom

18 Banyalbufar

18 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Porreres

17 Son Servera

17 Santanyí

17 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

17 Sóller, Puerto

16 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

16 Llucmajor

For its part, this Tuesday, maximum temperatures above the usual levels for November are also expected, as the Aemet territorial delegation in the Balearic Islands anticipates that daytime temperatures could reach 22º-25º.