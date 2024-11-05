Palma Council, on the advice from the Palma Fire Department, has agreed to close the public parks and gardens tomorrow, Wednesday following the AEMET met. office’s activation of a yellow alert in the south of Mallorca and the Serra de la Tramuntana in the face of the possibility of storms and rain.

The closure of public parks and gardens will take place as of 12:00 noon until the early hours of Thursday. In addition, the wind intensity limits will also be monitored, which could result in the closure of the Paseo Mallorca sea front if deemed appropriate. The closure of parks and gardens will not affect the municipal cemeteries, which will remain open throughout the day.

The Local Police will close the passage of vehicles through the area of the Hoyo settlement in the event of heavy rainfall and officers will inform people who live in the settlements of Sa Riera and Son Rossinyol of the risk of the Bàrrià torrent over flowing. Firefighters will continuously monitor the possible flooding of the torrents and, depending on possible changes in the weather, the risk of flooding will be reduced or increased.