The rain in Mallorca will be heavier than initially forecast, for this reason, the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has decided to extend the alerts for heavy rain and storms across the island, which in the case of the east may be very strong.

The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has reported that there is a yellow warning for the whole island between 12:00 and 18:00 today, Wednesday, 6 November, when up to 25 litres of rain per square metre may fall.

Guerrero stressed that the alert will be increased to orange from 21:00 hours in the east of Mallorca, as rainfall could be very heavy until 6:00 hours on Thursday, November 7. Up to 80 litres of rain may accumulate in this area in 12 hours. The 112 emergency centre has activated the severity index (IG-1) of the Meteobal for rain and storms. For this reason, they have asked for great caution.

From 6:00 in the morning, the warning will be yellow and will affect the whole of Mallorca until 18:00, as up to 25 litres of rain per square metre may fall in one hour. The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet has insisted that there is a lot of uncertainty, which is why the weather models are continually being updated.

Looking ahead to Friday, 8 November, the weather in Mallorca is expected to improve. The weather forecast is for cloudy intervals, with a predominantly partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. However, there is a low probability of occasional light rainfall. Mist and some morning fog are also expected. Temperatures will remain unchanged, while the wind will blow from the northeast.