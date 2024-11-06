In Palma de Mallorca, on Thursday, November 7, clear skies and sunny conditions in the morning, with temperatures between 16ºC and 20ºC. From midday through the afternoon, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures ranging from 17ºC to 20ºC. In the evening, partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures between 16ºC and 17ºC. Light southwesterly winds with speeds up to 9 km/h.

What's the weather like near Palma?

On Friday in Palma de Mallorca, from morning until midday, partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging between 20ºC and 21ºC. In the afternoon, it will be cloudy with temperatures from 18ºC to 19ºC. In the evening, overcast skies with temperatures between 17ºC and 18ºC. Light northwesterly winds with speeds up to 13 km/h.

In addition to the general forecast, minimum temperatures recorded today show a slight chill across the region, with some of the lowest temperatures in places like Escorca (9°C) and Lluc (11°C), while Palma has a mild 13°C. Coastal areas and more southern regions such as Portocolom and Banyalbufar are slightly warmer, with temperatures reaching up to 18°C. These local variations highlight the cooler conditions in inland areas compared to the coast.

Minimum temperatures recorded today

9 Escorca, S.Torrella 11 Lluc 13 Palma Univ 14 Binissalem 14 Sa Pobla 14 Sineu 14 Sta Maria 14 Muro 14 Calvià 15 Petra 15 Manacor 15 Artà 15 Pollença 15 Aerop.Palma 16 Andratx 16 Campos 16 P.Sóller 16 P.Pollença 15 Aerop.Palma 16 Andratx 16 Campos 16 P.Sóller 16 P.Pollença 16 Llucmajor 16 S.Servera 16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 16 Campos, Salines 17 Santanyí 17 Porreres 17 C St Pere 18 Portocolom 18 Banyalbufar 18 P.Palma 19 Capdepera

Weather forecast.

Preparing for the weekend weather

As the weekend approaches, it’s a good idea to stay prepared for varying weather conditions. While Saturday brings some light rain, Sunday’s stronger winds could make it feel colder than expected. With temperatures steady and the possibility of gusty winds, it’s recommended to dress in layers and keep an umbrella handy for the occasional rain showers. Keep an eye on the weather updates throughout the weekend to stay informed.